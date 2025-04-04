GOOD NEWS

Rare triple transplant for new heart, kidney and liver saves New York man's life

The triple transplant performed was one of only about 80 done nationwide over the last 20 years. In this particular case, all three organs came from the same unidentified donor.

By Greg Cergol

NBC Universal, Inc.

As Sergio Arias Cestoni returned Thursday to North Shore University Hospital, the 47-year-old couldn’t help but remember the despair he felt during three long months fighting for his life there.

"I used to think sometimes, 'Just let me go home and I am going to die,'" said Arias Cestoni.

Facing heart, kidney and liver failure in late 2024, the Hollis resident’s only hope was a rare and highly unusual triple transplant. The odds were against him.

"But it happened. Miracles exist," said Arias Cestoni.

The El Salvador native is living proof of that miracle. The transplants were done in February during a 14-hour surgery in which 13 surgeons and two teams of nurses all contributed to save his life.

"Listening to Sergio talking today is very rewarding to all of us. It’s why we’re doing this," said Dr. Ahmed Fahmy.

The triple transplant the Northwell doctors helped perform was one of only about 80 done nationwide over the last 20 years. In this particular case, all three organs came from the same unidentified donor.

"To have all three be a match for him is indeed a miracle," said Dr. Nabil Dagher.

"I can feel my heart beating now, strong," Arias Cestoni said with a laugh.

Doctors said diabetes had been the root cause of all Arias Cestoni’s health issues. But now, he and his wife have a second chance at life, and to chase the dreams they thought were lost forever.

"I feel so proud to get all these organs and to honor my donor," he said.

The road ahead contains challenges: Arias Cestoni now takes close to 40 pills a day to ensure his body doesn’t reject its new organs. But he sees only opportunities moving forward.

"Now is different...I hope everything from life," he said.

This article tagged under:

GOOD NEWShealthLong Island
