Shannon Beador has been arrested for driving under the influence.

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" star had a run-in with the law around 1 a.m. on Sept. 17 in Newport Beach, E! News has confirmed. The 59-year-old was booked for two misdemeanors — DUI for alcohol and hit-and-run — and was cited and released without bond, according to the Newport Beach Police Department.

The reality star's new legal woes add to a particularly hard year. Beador's arrest comes almost one year after her sudden breakup with ex John Janssen last November after season 17 of "RHOC" wrapped filming.

"We were in a great place — but seven days later, when the cameras were down, it was a completely different story," she told People in January. "He told me he was done with the relationship. And to hear what he said to me then was absolutely devastating."

And while Beador claimed she was "hopeful this was the man I was going to spend the rest of my life with" after three and a half years of dating, Janssen had a different outlook at the time of the split.

"I've been in pain over it," he told the outlet. "It's sad because I love Shannon very much. I have loved her more deeply than any woman in my life. She's one of a kind; so funny and generous and full of life and adventurous. We have a connection that's unlike anything I've ever had. And I know that for as long as I live, I'll never meet anyone like her again. But that doesn't mean we're right for each other for the rest of our lives."

But fast forward to July, Beador — who shares daughters Sophie, 22, and 18-year-old twins Adeline and Stella, with ex David Beador — revealed she and Janssen were on speaking term again.

"We're on friendly terms right now and I'd rather not be living in anger," she exclusively told E! News this summer. "So, we're both not seeing anyone but we're talked about it. If either of us get in a relationship we probably won't be close anymore.

However, she added, "We're not getting back together."

