Do kids need Real ID to fly? Everything you need to know as deadline nears

Flying with children can be challenging.

From packing their things, to keeping them entertained, to hoping they're well behaved for a multi-hour flight.

The last thing a parent needs to worry about is whether their child's identification is valid for flying.

The federal government is set to begin enforcing Real ID requirements at U.S. airports starting in May. Travelers will need a Real-ID compliant license or other accepted form of identification like a passport to get through security before a domestic flight.

But does that also apply to children? And if so, at what age is a child required to have a Real ID in order to fly?

Here's everything you need to know before waiting in line with the kids at the airport security checkpoint.

Do kids need Real ID to fly?

No. Children under the age of 18 years old are not required by TSA to provide identification when traveling with a companion within the United States, according to the Homeland Security website.

At what age do children need Real ID to fly?

Those 18 years old and over are required to have a Real ID or other accepted form of identification like a passport to fly.

What is a Real ID?

A Real ID is a federally compliant DMV-issued driver license, learner permit, or non-driver ID issued by a state driver's licensing agency that will be required to board a domestic flight unless you have a passport. The ID is marked with a star or flag in the top right corner.

When is the Real ID deadline?

Real ID-compliant identification will be required for those flying domestically in the U.S beginning May 7, 2025.

Where can you get a Real ID?

The cards can be obtained at Secretary of State’s Office locations, though many require appointments, which are becoming harder to come by as the deadline nears. Be sure to visit your state’s driver’s licensing agency website to find out which documentation is required to obtain a REAL ID.

Why do you need a Real ID?

The REAL ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005 in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks to increase security of identification documents, making them more difficult to duplicate.

In addition to being required for flying, Real IDs will also be needed to enter federal and state facilities, including courthouses and prisons, as well as secure facilities like nuclear power plants.

Without a Real ID, travelers looking to fly on a domestic flight will need either a U.S. passport, passport card, permanent resident card, or certain Department of Homeland Security trusted traveler cards.

