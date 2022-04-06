Red Sox' Opening Day Game Against Yankees Rescheduled Due to Weather

Red Sox' Opening Day game vs. Yankees rescheduled due to weather originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Major League Baseball is back this week, and so are rainouts.

The Boston Red Sox' 2022 regular-season opener against the New York Yankees -- set for Thursday afternoon at Yankee Stadium -- has been rescheduled to Friday at 1:05 p.m. ET, the Yankees announced Wednesday.

The decision was made due to "the forecast of inclement weather," as it's expected to rain for most of Thursday afternoon in New York.

While it's uncommon for teams to postpone games a day in advance, both clubs had a scheduled off-day on Friday. Most teams (especially in the Northeast) build an off-day into their first series of the season to prepare for the possibility of a rainout.

So, the Red Sox and Yankees will kick off their season Friday afternoon, then play Saturday at 4:05 p.m. and Sunday at 7:08 p.m. to wrap up their three-game series.

Red Sox right-hander Nathan Eovaldi is expected to face off against Yankees ace Gerrit Cole in Friday's season opener.