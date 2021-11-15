food

Reese's Selling 3-Pound Peanut Butter Cup Pie Just in Time for Thanksgiving

The company is only selling 3,000 of the pies at $44.99 each.

By Kayla Galloway

The new Reese's Thanksgiving Pie
The Hershey Company

Attention, chocolate and peanut butter lovers — this one’s for you. 

For those who are not a fan of traditional holiday desserts like pumpkin and pecan pie, Reese’s released a 9-inch peanut butter cup pie on Monday that might become a family favorite this holiday season.

The pie weighs a whopping 3.25 pounds and is made entirely of peanut butter and chocolate. 

It’s the largest peanut butter cup created to date, according to Hershey, the parent company of Reese’s.

The company is only selling 3,000 pies and each one will cost $44.99. 

For more information on the pie and how to buy one (while they last), click here.

