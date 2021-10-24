jim banks

Rep. Jim Banks Suspended From Twitter for Misgendering Trans Government Official Dr. Rachel Levine

Dr. Rachel Levine is the first transgender person to hold a U.S. Senate-appointment office

Jim Banks
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Twitter suspended the account of Indiana Rep. Jim Banks on Saturday after the Republican congressman intentionally misgendered Assistant Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, the first transgender person to hold an office that requires a Senate confirmation.

Banks, who represents the northeastern corner of the state, was responding to the news that Levine became the first woman to be awarded the title of four-star officer, saying the title was taken and honor were taken by a “man.”

Twitter said the comment violated its hateful conduct policy, which prohibits the “targeted misgendering or deadnaming of transgender individuals.”

