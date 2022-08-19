Report: Mac Jones Set to Make Preseason Debut Against Panthers

Report: Mac Jones set to make preseason debut vs. Panthers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We'll get our first look at Mac Jones and the New England Patriots' new offensive system in a game setting Friday night at Gillette Stadium.

Jones and "most" of New England's healthy starters are expected to play in the team's second preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Friday morning.

Jones and a majority of starters on offense and defense didn't play in the Patriots' preseason opener against the New York Giants last week, so it's no surprise that they'll see some action in Week 2. Friday night might be their only preseason action, too, as teams typically don't play their starters in preseason finales.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said this week that he'll primarily play Carolina's second- and third-string players, so it's likely Jones and the offense will face the Panthers' backups. But Friday night still should be beneficial to Jones and Co. as they work on communication with offensive assistants Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, who both took turns calling plays against the Giants last Thursday.

The Patriots and Panthers are coming off two highly-competitive joint practices marred by several fights, so it will also be worth monitoring whether those tensions spill over into Friday night's game.

Kickoff for Patriots vs. Panthers is set for 7 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.