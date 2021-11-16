Report: New York Mets Finalizing Deal to Hire Billy Eppler as General Manager

The New York Mets are finally set to make a hire.

A lengthy search for their next front office executive is nearing an end, with the team reportedly finalizing an agreement with Billy Eppler to become the team's general manager.

The 46-year-old Eppler spent five years as GM of the Los Angeles Angels. He also worked in the New York Yankees organization from 2004 to 2015, advancing from scout to assistant general manager.

His time in Los Angeles was highlighted by the signing of current MVP finalist and two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani. The team, however, finished with a losing record throughout Eppler's tenure and he was fired following the 2020 season.

He moves into a position with the Mets that has seen recent turnover and turmoil.

Former Mets general manager Jared Porter was fired in January after it was revealed he sent sexually explicit messages to a female reporter in 2016 while working for the Chicago Cubs. Porter was replaced by Zack Scott, who was named the Mets' acting general manager. Scott was then fired on Nov. 1 after being arrested on charges of drunk driving.

The Mets were unable to land a big-name candidate like Theo Epstein and Billy Beane for their vacant role of president of baseball operations, shifting their focus to a new GM. That search also proved to be lengthy following a string of rejections, with team president Sandy Alderson saying some candidates were denied permission from their current team to interview, while others were deterred by New York's "big stage."