Retired New York City Firefighter Dies After Battle With 9/11-Related Illness

Dennis A. Farrell is one of at least 241 New York City Fire Department members who have died of illnesses related to the attacks on the World Trade Center

Retired firefighter Dennis A. Farrell died Tuesday after battling a 9/11-related illness, the New York City Fire Department announced on Friday.

"We lost another FDNY brother to 9/11 illness," the Ray Pfeifer Foundation, a nonprofit helping firefighters and police officers who responded to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center with medical needs not covered by insurance, said in a Facebook post. "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Dennis A. Farrell."

Officials did not disclose the exact cause of death.

Farrell joined the fire department in 1991 and retired in 2002. During that time, he served with Ladder Company 59 in the Bronx, according to the fire department.

