Rhode Island

Rhode Island Woman Dies in Backyard Fire Pit Accident

The victim was identified by police as 60-year-old Deborah Engels

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

A Rhode Island woman died in a backyard fire pit accident on Monday night, according to police.

Cumberland police said they were called to a residence on Mayflower Drive on Monday night for a report of a woman who had died.

When they arrived, officers discovered that the victim, 60-year-old Deborah Engels, appeared to have died as a result of injuries sustained from an accident with a backyard fire pit. The state fire marshal was contacted and also responded to the scene to assist.

No further details were released.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Rhode Island
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us