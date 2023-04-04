Rhode Island Woman Dies in Backyard Fire Pit Accident

A Rhode Island woman died in a backyard fire pit accident on Monday night, according to police.
Cumberland police said they were called to a residence on Mayflower Drive on Monday night for a report of a woman who had died.
When they arrived, officers discovered that the victim, 60-year-old Deborah Engels, appeared to have died as a result of injuries sustained from an accident with a backyard fire pit. The state fire marshal was contacted and also responded to the scene to assist.
No further details were released.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.