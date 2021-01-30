‘Riverdale' Actor Vanessa Morgan Gives Birth Amid Divorce From Michael Kopech

Vanessa Morgan is officially a mom!

The "Riverdale" star has welcomed her and estranged husband Michael Kopech's son, E! News can confirm. A source tells E! News exclusively, "Vanessa had the baby, and Michael is with her as well. They're both thrilled."

At this time, the former couple is keeping details of their little one to themselves, like their baby boy's name. It's also unclear when exactly the 28-year-old star gave birth.

Ahead of her son's arrival, the then-expectant mom shared that she was officially starting maternity leave, even though she was nearly nine months into her pregnancy. "Feeling grateful to my showrunner &producers for being so accommodating &writing my pregnancy into the show!" she shared on Instagram. "Also proud of my body for allowing me to still work almost 9 months preggo. Now time to have a baby! lol"

In another post, the actress teased a scene in which she dances with snakes. She joked, "haha can't wait to show my lil guy what his mom was doing 8 weeks before he was born."

Once she stopped filming, however, Morgan was in full nesting mode. On her Instagram Story, she kept her followers up to date on the decorating process for the nursery, sharing glimpses of her son's clothes and other gifts.

The baby's birth comes just six months after the MLB pro filed for divorce on June 19, 2020. The duo married in January 2020, after dating for more than a year.

Neither have commented on their split, but the actress' rep previously confirmed Kopech is the father of the newborn.

In the months following the reveal of the divorce, Morgan has seemingly celebrated many pregnancy milestones without Kopech, including doctor's appointments. In August 2020, she shared a photo of an ultrasound, describing her baby as a "little kicker." She jokingly added the hashtag "#bigfoot."

The mom's love for her son was apparent from the moment she shared the baby news. In her July announcement, she wrote that her baby had already brought her "much happiness and a feeling of such greater purpose."

Kopech did not comment on Morgan's pregnancy and has retreated from public life for much of the year. He also opted out of the 2020 MLB season. However, he is expected to return to the Chicago White Sox this year.