‘Roaring Kitty' post seems to show trader held onto giant GameStop stake after Monday's rally

By Yun Li,CNBC

Keith Gill, known on Reddit under the pseudonym DeepFuckingValue and as Roaring Kitty, is seen on a fragment of a youtube video displayed on a smartphone screen in front of GameStop logo.
Pavlo Gonchar | Lightrocket | Getty Images
Meme stock leader Keith Gill, who's behind GameStop's recent roller-coaster ride, appeared to hold onto his big position in the video game retailer even after Monday's big rally.

Gill, whose handle is "DeepF------Value" on Reddit and "Roaring Kitty" on YouTube and X, posted another screenshot of his portfolio showing the same common stock and call option holdings Monday after the stock market closed as those he shared Sunday evening. He still owned 5 million shares of GameStop and 120,000 call options with a strike price of $20 that expire on June 21, the screenshot showed.

The post on Reddit's r/SuperStonk forum could not be independently verified by CNBC. 

Shares of GameStop climbed about 4% in extended trading following his latest Reddit post.

GameStop closed Monday's volatile session up 21%, after soaring as much as high as 70% at one point intraday. The stock was hit by a Wall Street Journal report in afternoon trading saying E-Trade, the Morgan Stanley-owned brokerage Gill uses, is holding internal talks about whether to ban him from the platform over concerns regarding potential market manipulation.

Gill's latest post came shortly after the WSJ report. It appeared to show the trader did not sell even as the value of his common stock stake alone jumped to $140 million from $115.7 million in a single day.

