Robbers Dressed as Florists Tase Wife In Queens Home Invasion, Swipe $70K in Cash, Jewels

Robbers showed up to a Queens home carrying flowers and disguised as florists making a delivery — and would end up leaving with a lot more than what they arrived with.

Police said the incident occurred around midday Friday at a house on Haddon Street in Jamaica Estates. A woman answered the door after hearing a knock, and one of the suspects carrying the flowers told her they were for her husband, and even gave the husband's name, a senior law enforcement official said.

At that moment, the man pushed open the door and used a stun gun on the wife in addition to hitting her in the face, the law enforcement official said. Security cameras show another individual exited a white van parked outside and went into the house, as did a third robber who came from a dark sedan.

Once inside, they displayed a firearm and tied up the woman, according to police. They threatened her with a kitchen knife until she gave up the location of the valuables.

Even if she tried to call for help, police sources said the robbers had that covered: they cut the telephone and internet connection, and told the woman they would kidnap and kill her.

The multimillion-dollar house may have been targeted, as the husband is a prominent jeweler in Manhattan's Diamond District. In all, the robbers stole $20,000 in cash, several mink coats and $50,000 in jewelry. They took off in the white Toyota minivan and the black vehicle, police said.

Eventually the woman was able to break free and contact police. She was brought to North Shore Long Island Jewish Medical Center, where she was being treated for her injuries.

An investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have yet been made. Police are hopeful that some of the confetti that comes out when a stun gun is used will help lead them to the suspects.