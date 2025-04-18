Artificial Intelligence

2 robot-operated stores open in Los Angeles County

It may look like a big vending machine, but it operates differently. 

A first-of-its-kind robot-operated store is now open in Southern California. 

VenHub, an artificial intelligence and robotic technology company, just opened their first fully autonomous smart stores in Glendale and North Hollywood. 

Through the VenHub app, customers can browse, select and purchase up to 400 convenience store items without needing staff assistance. 

This also reduces building and operating costs, which adds a 31% increase in savings, according to VenHub. 

“We’re not having to worry about workers’ comp, shrinkage, crime, employees, people not showing up,” said Shahan Ohanessian, CEO of Venmore. “Plus, the robots don’t take time off and they’re working seven days a week and they don’t really celebrate holidays.” 

The smart store comes with six smart refrigerated cabinets, four dry refrigerated cabinets and four delivery windows. It can also serve multiple customers at once. 

The windows are also bulletproof to deter crime. 

“Consumers are going to save, the store owner is going to be more profitable, the store owner is not going to be confronting crime because there’s no cash inside,” Ohanessian said.

