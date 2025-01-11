Holidays

Rock Center tree comes down today — here is what's next for the 11-ton Norway Spruce

The holiday season in New York City comes to an end as the Rock Center tree lights dim on final time

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The lights are dimming on this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree.

The 11-ton Norway Spruce received a light dusting of snow on its final day before crews bring it down to be milled and repurposed.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Anyone looking to catch one final peak at the holiday spectacle has until 10 p.m. on Saturday. After that, the tree goes dark -- officially bringing an end to the holidays in New York City.

This year's tree came from Massachusetts -- the first tree to come from that state since 1959.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

What happens to the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree after it comes down?

The tree goes from providing Christmas joy to providing housing.

When the tree is taken down, it is laid in Rockefeller Plaza to be cut up and taken to a yard in New Jersey. There it is milled into two-by-four and two-by six beams and branded with a Rockefeller Center stamp.

U.S. & World

California Wildfires 11 hours ago

Live updates: Fires burn in Mandeville Canyon, with winds expected to pick up tonight

California Wildfires 24 mins ago

What we know about the victims killed in the California wildfires

Tishman Speyer, the firm that owns and operates Rockefeller Center, then donates the lumber to Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit organization that helps to build and improve homes across the country.  

Photos: Star-studded performers dazzle at Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting

This article tagged under:

Holidays
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us