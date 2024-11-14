Widower who donated this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree suffers stroke weeks before lighting ceremony

Earl Albert warmed hearts when he honored his late wife, Leslie, by donating a huge Norway spruce tree from the couple's Massachusetts yard to be the 2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

Now, Albert's family members are hoping for a Christmas miracle. Albert recently suffered a stroke and wants to recover in time to attend the tree's official lighting ceremony on Dec. 4.

“We thank everyone for their well wishes and thoughtful messages. Earl has been recovering from a stroke, and is receiving great care. He is looking forward to the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting, and working hard to be able to attend in person," the family shared in a statement with TODAY Nov. 13.

Earl Albert kisses his wife, Leslie. Albert donated a 74-foot Norway spruce tree from the couple's yard to be the 2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. (TODAY)

Albert told NBC’s Joe Fryer that he and his wife, Leslie, planted the Norway spruce in their West Stockbridge yard back in 1967 when they were newlyweds.

The majestic tree, which was only waist-high when the couple put it into the ground, grew to be 74-feet tall over the next 57 years — making it the ideal height to stand adorned with Christmas lights in Rockefeller Plaza.

“We first used to decorate it when it was small, and then it got so big that I couldn’t decorate it,” Albert said during an interview with his family.

Erik Pauze, Rockefeller Center’s head gardener, first spotted the tree in 2020. He was so taken back by the tree's beauty, he knocked on the door of the couple's home to ask if they would consider donating the tree to Rockefeller Center.

Just days before Pauze's visit, Leslie had died.

Earl Albert with his son, Michael, and Michael's wife, Shawn. TODAY

Albert and his family, including son Michael Albert and his wife, Shawn Albert, came to view Pauze as an "angel." They agreed Leslie would have been “thrilled” to see her tree celebrated during the holidays by onlookers from all around the world.

“This is definitely her handiwork,” Shawn Albert said of Pauze's visit.

Earl Albert said donating the tree in his wife's memory is “probably one of the greatest honors” of his life.

Michael Albert said the tree's fate feels symbolic.

“Honestly, it’s a tribute to my mom. It’s a new beginning for the tree. It’s a new beginning for our family,” he said.

The Albert family's Norway spruce arrived at Rockefeller Center on Nov. 9. Soon, the tree will be adorned with 50,000 multi-colored LED lights and topped with a glimmering three-dimensional Swarovski crystal star.

Meanwhile, back home in West Stockbridge, the Albert family plans to create a memorial for Leslie in the now empty spot where she and her husband planted the tree nearly 60 years ago.

