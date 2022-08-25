Roller Coaster Malfunction at NJ's Six Flags Great Adventure Leaves Several Hurt

Several people suffered injuries and five were hospitalized after a roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey malfunctioned at the end of the ride, the amusement park said.

The El Toro roller coaster had a minor accident around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, according to park officials. As the ride was coming toward its conclusion, something malfunctioned and caused multiple injuries to the passengers aboard at the time.

Several people reported back pain, while five guests were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. The coaster was shut down after the incident, which occurred just before the park was set to close at its usual time of 8 p.m., the park said.

The incident is under investigation, and the ride remains closed for inspection.