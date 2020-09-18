Rosh Hashanah: What to Know About the Jewish New Year

What Is Rosh Hashanah?

Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish New Year which celebrates God’s creation of the world. During Rosh Hashanah, Jewish people ask God for forgiveness for mistakes they’ve made over the past year and remind themselves not to repeat those mistakes in the coming year.

Rosh Hashanah is the first day of the Jewish High Holidays leading up to the most significant holiday, Yom Kippur, also known as the Day of Atonement.

This year, Rosh Hashanah begins at sunset on Friday, Sept. 18, and ends two days later at sunset on Sunday, Sept. 20. Yom Kippur will begin next week on the evening of Sunday, Sept. 27, and end the evening of Monday, Sept. 28.

How Do People Celebrate Rosh Hashanah?

People celebrate Rosh Hashanah differently all over the world and traditions can change from family to family. Many people attend the temple during Rosh Hashanah, where a special service is held with messages of hope and atonement in the new year.

A hollowed-out ram’s horn, called a shofar, is blown during services to remind worshipers to return to God and reflect on their sins.

Giving charity to people in need is another important part of Rosh Hashanah, in hopes that God will notice these efforts and bring them happiness in the new year.

Some Jewish families will toss bread crumbs into bodies of water to symbolize the discarding of their sins, a tradition that dates back centuries.

What Do People Eat During Rosh Hashanah?

Fish is a traditional meal at Rosh Hashanah as it symbolizes fertility and abundance, and its head represents the head of the year. Many Jewish families also eat challah bread or apples dipped in honey, symbolizing the sweet hopes for the New Year.

Some families will also eat pomegranate fruit as its many seeds represent the many blessings in the coming year.

The Kosher Baker Paula Shoyer shows NBC4’s Barbara Harrison some delicious challah recipes to celebrate Rosh Hashanah. Rosh Hashanah starts on Sunday this year.

What Are Rosh Hashanah Greetings?

Because Rosh Hashanah celebrates the Jewish New Year, the most common greeting is "Happy New Year." The equivalent in Hebrew is shannah tovah, which literally means "good year."

Shanah tovah is the condensed version of a longer greeting L’shana tovah u’metukah, which means “for a good and sweet year.”

You can also say chag sameach, which means "Happy Holiday."

L’Shanah Tovah! Happy New Year!