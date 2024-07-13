Rubio, Vance among 2024 RNC speakers on list released by Trump campaign

The campaign of former President Donald Trump has released its list of speakers that will take the stage next week during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Trump himself is expected to address the convention on Thursday, and the list of speakers includes several of his children, former presidential candidates and a group of potential candidates to be his running mate in the November election.

Trump’s sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump will both speak, as will his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, currently the co-chair of the Republican National Committee.

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, both of whom ran for the Republican nomination for president, have been given speaking slots, but former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley was not.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Most notably, several of Trump’s potential vice presidential picks were given speaking slots. That group includes Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

There was no schedule of speakers released by the Trump campaign.

Here’s the list so far

U.S. Senators: Marsha Blackburn (TN), Katie Britt (AL), Tom Cotton (AR), Ted Cruz (TX), Steve Daines (MT), Ron Johnson (WI), Marco Rubio (FL), Eric Schmitt (MO), Rick Scott (FL), Tim Scott (SC), JD Vance (OH)

U.S. Representatives: Monica De La Cruz (TX), Byron Donalds (FL), House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (MN), Matt Gaetz (FL), Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), Richard Hudson (NC), Wesley Hunt (TX), Ronny Jackson (TX), John James (MI), House Speaker Mike Johnson (LA), Anna Paulina Luna (FL), Nancy Mace (SC), Brian Mast (FL), House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (LA), Elise Stefanik (NY), Jeff Van Drew (NJ), Michael Waltz (FL)

Governors: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin

Other Officials: Iowa AG Brenna Bird, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway

Former Trump Administration Members: Dr. Ben Carson, Kellyanne Conway, Ric Grenell, Linda McMahon, Peter Navarro, Mike Pompeo

Candidates: Jim Banks, Sam Brown, Hung Cao, Eric Hovde, Jim Justice, Kari Lake, Dave McCormick, Bernie Moreno, Mike Rogers, Tim Sheehy

Others: Republican Jewish Coalition CEO Matt Brooks, TV personality Tucker Carlson, TV personality Savannah Chrisley, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, Pastor Franklin Graham, country star Lee Greenwood, Trump campaign advisor Alina Habba, ABC Supply owner Diane Hendricks, former ICE director Tom Homan, country musician Chris Janson, businessman Perry Johnson, TPUSA CEO Charlie Kirk, Teamsters President Sean O’Brien, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, influencer Amber Rose, Yammer CEO David Sacks, Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue, UFC CEO Dana White, businessmen Steven and Zach Witkoff