Runner Dies After Collapse at Brooklyn Half Marathon Finish Line: FDNY

A person running the Brooklyn Half Marathon Saturday morning has died after collapsing at the finish line, an FDNY spokesperson said.

At least half a dozen runners were being treated for varying injuries sustained during the course of the 13.1-mile race, the fire department said.

It wasn't clear what caused the runner to collapse near the finish line, but officials said they were taken to Coney Island Hospital and pronounced dead.

A runner died after collapsing at the finish line during the @nyrr Brooklyn Half, @FDNY said. The second runner to die during the race since 2014. — myles miller (@MylesMill) May 21, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The half marathon returned in-person Saturday, for the first time since the pandemic, when a heat advisory was in place for the entire city. Temperatures were expected to climb up to 90 degrees at the height of the day's heat.

Runners started early in the morning, racing from the Brooklyn Museum to the Coney Island Boardwalk.

In 2014, a 31-year-old runner died near the end of the 13.1-mile race after collapsing.