Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Russia Wants to Neutralize ‘Military Potential' of Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Says

After weeks of denying plans to invade, Putin justified his actions in an overnight televised address

Dmitry Peskov, Russia's Presidential Spokesman
Photo by Mikhail Japaridze\TASS via Getty Images

Russia, which for weeks has denied plans to invade Ukraine, said Thursday it aims to neutralize Ukraine's "military potential" as it launched attacks on the country. 

In a briefing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia's attack on Ukraine was "dictated only by our national interests and concern for the future."

"These are the only goals," he said. "No one talks about occupation, this word does not apply here. Russia’s aim is neutralization of Ukraine’s military potential."

After weeks of denying plans to invade, Putin justified his actions in an overnight televised address, asserting that the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine — a false claim the U.S. had predicted he would make as a pretext for an invasion. He accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia’s demands to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO and for security guarantees.

NATO meanwhile called Russia’s attack on Ukraine “entirely unjustified and unprovoked” in a statement on Thursday. 

This is a live update. Click here for complete coverage of the crisis in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine during a televised address.
Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.
Associated Press/NBC

This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us