21-year-old sailor Angelina Resendiz goes missing from Navy barracks in Virginia

Angelina Petra Resendiz, a 21-year-old sailor, was last seen on the morning of May 29.

By Viola Flowers | NBC News

Angelina Resindez.
Virginia State Police

critically missing person alert has been issued for Angelina Petra Resendiz, a 21-year-old sailor last seen on the morning of May 29 at her barracks at the Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia.

The alert was issued by the Virginia State Police on behalf of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) on Tuesday night.

Resendiz is described as a 5’ 0” white/Hispanic female with brown eyes and black hair, weighing about 110 pounds. The sailor was last seen at the barracks in Miller Hall with no known vehicle, authorities said. It is unknown what clothing she was last wearing.

"This disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety as determined by the investigating agency," the alert read.

Resendiz has not been in contact with friends or family since May 29, Jeff Houston from the NCIS Office of Communications told NBC News. Houston said the agency is searching for Resendiz but declined to provide further comment as the investigation is ongoing.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya said the investigation is not being handled by state police as it only sends out alerts for agencies.

Naval Station Norfolk did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Resendiz's mother, Esmeralda Castle, could not be immediately reached.

Anyone with information regarding Resendiz’s whereabouts is urged by NCIS to contact the agency at (877) 579-3648 or using the NCIS Tips app. 

