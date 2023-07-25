news

Salmonella in ground beef sickens 16, hospitalizing 6, in 4 states, CDC says

The CDC said illnesses have been reported in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Massachusetts. Ground beef is the only common food reported in the outbreak

By Jonel Aleccia

Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ground beef contaminated with salmonella has sickened at least 16 people, including six hospitalized, in four Northeastern states, federal health officials said Tuesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said illnesses have been reported in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Massachusetts. Ground beef is the only common food reported in the outbreak. People who recalled what they ate and where they bought it reported eating 80% lean ground beef purchased from ShopRite stores in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York. No recall has been issued, and an investigation is continuing, the agency said.

The true number of people sickened is likely much higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to states with known illnesses. Many people who become ill recover without medical care and are not tested for salmonella poisoning. Symptoms of salmonella infection include fever, diarrhea, bloody diarrhea, vomiting and dehydration.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

newsCenters for Disease Control and PreventionCDC
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us