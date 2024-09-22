Air travel

JetBlue flight makes emergency landing due to smoke in cockpit

The JetBlue flight from New York's John F. Kennedy airport to San Diego International diverted to Salina Regional airport around 6:30p.m. Saturday

By Bill Feather

JetBlue
Getty Images

A JetBlue flight transporting passengers to San Diego diverted from its planned route and made an emergency landing at a regional airport in central Kansas Saturday evening.

The Airbus plane flying from New York's John F. Kennedy airport had landed due to smoke in the cockpit, a representative of the Salina Airport Authority told KSNW, the NBC affiliate in Wichita, Kansas.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Fire crews from Salina Fire Department were dispatched to the airfield at 6:20 p.m. CT Saturday evening, about ten minutes prior to the flight landing, according to Salina Fire Battalion Chief Derrick Herzog.

All 130 passengers and crewmembers onboard the flight were offloaded safely without injury, Herzog added.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Passengers were waiting for a new plane to fly to them before continuing to San Diego, according to the Salina Airport Authority.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.

This article tagged under:

Air travel
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us