San Jose Police Search for Woman Accused of Coughing on 1-Year-Old

The San Jose Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman who was caught on surveillance video coughing on a 1-year-old’s face.

The incident occurred June 12 at around 5:25 p.m. at Yogurtland on Cottle Road.

"I can’t believe that someone has the heart to do this – and why?" said mother Mireya Mora. "My child did nothing wrong.”

San Jose Police Department

The suspect was standing in line inside of the business in front of Mora and her baby in a stroller.

Police say the investigation revealed the suspect was upset Mora was not maintaining social distance so she took off her face mask, got into the stroller and coughed two to three times.

Surveillance footage however, shows Mora standing away from the suspect. She said the suspect made a statement she feels was racist.

"She said, 'so you don’t understand, and do you even understand what I’m saying, like I’m not even speaking English,'" Mora said.

The suspect is described as being in her 60s, medium build, and was last seen wearing a gray bandana, glasses and patterned sneakers.

"My son should not have had to experience this, being a baby, so young, and I’m pretty sure he’s going to be traumatized from now on," Mora said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dan Bowman of the San Jose Police Department's Assaults Unit at 408-277-4161.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867).