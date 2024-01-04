entertainment news

Sandra Bullock spreads late partner Bryan Randall's ashes in Wyoming

Sandra Bullock released ashes belonging to her late partner Bryan Randall at a river in Wyoming, according to the actress' sister Gesine Bullock-Prado

By Gabrielle Chung | E!

Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock is keeping her word.

Five months after her longtime partner Bryan Randall died at age 57, the Oscar winner honored one of his final wishes by spreading his ashes in Wyoming. Bullock's sister Gesine Bullock-Prado shared a glimpse into the actress' tribute to her late love, posting a serene video taken from the banks of a river on what would've been Randall's 58th birthday.

"Happy birthday, Bry," she wrote on Instagram Dec. 30. "Sandy brought you to the river, just as she promised."

Randall—who started dating Bullock after he was hired to photograph her now-13-year-old son Louis' fifth birthday in 2015—passed away on Aug. 5 following a three-year battle with ALS, the neurogenerative condition also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

"Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private," his family told People in the wake of his death, "and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request. We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours."

As for Wyoming, the Cowboy State is a place close to Bullock's heart. Her mom Helga Meyer was buried in Jackson Hole, and the "Gravity" star was staying in the same valley during the adoptions of both Louis and her 11-year-old daughter Laila.

"It makes me really emotional, but I feel beyond a shadow of a doubt that my mother brought me these children," Bullock shared in a 2021 appearance on Red Table Talk. "I knew I would be a mother."

In the same interview, she praised Randall for being "very patient" since they struck up a relationship just as she was finalizing Laila's adoption. "His whole life had been unraveled because of me," the Bird Box actress recalled. "He was so happy, but he was scared. I'm a bulldozer. My life was already on the track and here's this beautiful human being who doesn't want anything to do with my life, but [is] the right human being to be there."

Bullock added, "He's the example I would want my children to have."

