Scathing Report Finds Rep. Jackson Engaged in ‘Inappropriate Conduct' as WH Doctor

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, engaged in "inappropriate conduct" while serving as the top White House physician, according to a Pentagon inspector general report obtained Wednesday by NBC News.

The scathing report, expected to be released later Wednesday, alleges abusive behavior toward subordinates including sexual harassment.

The inspector general's review, first reported by CNN, says Jackson drank alcohol, made sexual comments to subordinates and took the sedative Ambien while working as White House physician. The watchdog also found that Jackson mistreated subordinates and “disparaged, belittled, bullied and humiliated them.”

