At least 10 people killed in school shooting in Austria's second biggest city

At least 10 people were killed and several others injured in a school shooting Tuesday in the southern Austrian city of Graz, local media reported.

A spokesperson for the Graz police told NBC News that “several people have been killed” at the BORG Dreierschützengasse school, a secondary school located in the northwest of the city.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

In a post on X, police said that the perpetrator was among those dead, adding that they were working on the assumption that there was only one suspect involved in the shooting.

Graz Mayor Elke Kahr told the Austrian Press Agency that at least one adult was among the 10 people to have died.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“There is no longer a danger for the public,” the police spokesman said, adding that “the situation is under control.”

In an earlier series of posts on X, Austrian police said that an operation had been underway at the school after several emergency services, tactical units and a helicopter had been deployed to the area.

Police spokesman Fritz Grundnig told Austrian public broadcaster ORF that police evacuated the school building after gunshots were heard.

While the police did not confirm the number of people injured, Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung reported that at least 28 people had been wounded, including students and teachers.

They were taken to the nearby Helmut List Hall events space for emergency care, before later being taken to hospital.

While Graz is Austria's second largest city, it's still relatively small when compared with major U.S. cities, with a population of around 300,000. A meeting point was set up for the students’ parents at the ASKÖ football stadium, the police said on X.

In a press statement Tuesday, the police asked the public to “stay away from the area” and to “strictly follow the instructions of the emergency services.” They added that they had set up a platform for tips or other observations.

The Austrian interior ministry did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.

The police spokesman said a press conference was scheduled for later today.

Ahead of the conference, Austrian media reported that Chancellor Christian Stocker is on his way to Graz, along with other members of the government.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: