550 COVID-19 Cases Among USS Theodore Roosevelt Crew, Navy Says

The U.S. Navy Saturday announced 103 new cases of the coronavirus among crew members from the San Diego-based aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, bringing the total number of positive cases to 550.

"As of today, 92% of the USS Theodore Roosevelt crew members have been tested for COVID-19, with 550 positive and 3,673 negative results,'' Navy officials said Saturday. "3,696 Sailors have moved ashore."

The Navy issued new COVID-19 guidance on Friday, saying "individuals identified as having confirmed or probable COVID-19 will be placed under isolation and evacuated off the ship as soon as practical if developing more severe symptoms.''

On Friday, a sailor from the ship was found unresponsive in his room on Naval Base Guam and was moved to the intensive care unit, according to the Navy. He tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30 and then started 14-day isolation, the Navy said.

The Navy added that "the majority of COVID-19 patients will have mild symptoms and can remain on ship and be monitored until meeting return to work criteria.''

The nuclear-powered ship's outbreak has been in the spotlight after Capt. Brett Crozier sent a memo pleading for help after dozens of people on the ship had tested positive.

In a letter obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle, Crozier urged that about 90% of the ship's more than 4,000 sailors be moved ashore and into quarantine, saying "decisive action is required." Crozier was relieved from his position on April 2.

Former Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly then resigned April 7 after flying to Guam and delivering a speech to the crew in which he said Crozier was either “too naive or too stupid” to be in charge of an aircraft carrier.