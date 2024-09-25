Secret Service agent placed on leave after ‘misconduct allegation' with Harris staffer

Kamala Harris

Harris' office issued a statement saying it takes the “safety of staff seriously” and has “zero tolerance for sexual misconduct.”

By Monica Alba and Kelly O'Donnell | NBC News

U.S. Secret Service
The U.S. Secret Service recently notified Vice President Kamala Harris’ office about an incident involving one of its agents and a “misconduct allegation,” according to spokespeople for both the USSS and the vice president's office. 

In a statement about the incident, Harris' office said it takes the “safety of staff seriously” and that it has “zero tolerance for sexual misconduct.” 

Secret Service has placed the individual on administrative leave pending the inquiry, according to the USSS spokesperson. 

“The U.S. Secret Service Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating a misconduct allegation involving an employee," an agency spokesperson said. "The Secret Service holds its personnel to the highest standards. The employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.”  

Harris' office said it was recently alerted about the incident.

“The Office of the Vice President take the safety of staff seriously. We have zero tolerance for sexual misconduct," according to the statement. "Senior OVP officials were alerted by the USSS about an incident involving an agent and informed that USSS initiated an investigation. The Office of the Vice President will not be releasing further information.” 

Real Clear Politics reported earlier on Wednesday that a Secret Service agent is accused of sexually assaulting a Harris staffer in Green Bay, Wisconsin. According to the outlet, which attributed the information to four unnamed sources, the incident occurred within the last week and happened while the staff were doing advance security assessments for a possible Harris campaign event that ultimately did not take place.

According to the report, the alleged assault was witnessed by other people and happened in a hotel room after staff had been to dinner. The agent allegedly forced himself on a female staffer, groping her in the process.

NBC News has not been able to independently verify the report. 

