Secret Service shoots armed man in confrontation near White House

Police in Washington D.C. had reported a “suicidal individual” possibly traveling to D.C. from Indiana. The suspect has been taken to the hospital and his condition is currently unknown.

The U.S. Secret Service shot an adult male near the White House in Washington, D.C. shortly after midnight on Sunday after an “armed confrontation” with law enforcement, according to the agency.

The encounter happened near the intersection of 17th Street and F Street NW.

On Saturday, local police had reported a “suicidal individual” possibly traveling to D.C. from Indiana, the agency said. Secret Service personnel later located the individual’s vehicle and spotted a person on foot who matched the description.

“As officers approached, the individual brandished a firearm, and an armed confrontation ensued, during which shots were fired by our personnel,” the Secret Service said Sunday in a statement shared on X by spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

The suspect was transported to a hospital and his condition is currently unknown.

The statement also noted that no injuries were reported among Secret Service personnel, and that the incident was under investigation.

