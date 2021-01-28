See the ‘Float Houses' Taking Over New Orleans for Mardi Gras

No parade, no problem. Thousands of New Orleans residents have turned their homes into "float houses" – extravagant displays of celebration set up for Mardi Gras after the city cancelled this year's parade.

The idea came to one New Orleans resident, Megan Joy Boudreaux, after city organizers officially cancelled Mardi Gras parades because of the coronavirus. She formed the Krewe of House Floats and launched a movement taken up by thousands of people looking to have "a pandemic-safe Mardi Gras."