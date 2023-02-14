Sen. Bob Casey Undergoes Surgery for Prostate Cancer

Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., underwent surgery for prostate cancer Tuesday, just over a month after he revealed his diagnosis.

A spokesperson said that the surgery was performed Tuesday afternoon and that Casey planned to return to the Senate in the near future.

“His doctor reports that, as expected, the procedure went well and he confirmed that the Senator should not require further treatment," Mairéad Lynn said in a statement.

An update on Senator Casey's health: pic.twitter.com/pgKSxP7Cmp — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) February 14, 2023

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Casey said last month that learning he had cancer "came as a shock." In announcing plans to undergo surgery in the coming months, he said at the time that he was "confident" that his recommended treatment would permit him to continue serving in Congress "with minimal disruption."

Casey, 62, was first elected to the Senate in 2006 and secured re-election in 2012 and 2018 even as the state swung between Republicans and Democrats in presidential contests. He is up for re-election next year.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.