Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen says she won't seek reelection in New Hampshire

Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire will not seek reelection next year, a decision that will end the longtime senator's historic political career and deals a significant blow to Democrats, who were already facing a difficult path to reclaiming the Senate majority.

Shaheen, who turned 78 in January, was the first woman elected to serve as both governor and senator in the United States. A spokesperson confirmed her decision not to seek reelection on Wednesday.

“I ran for public office to make a difference for the people of New Hampshire. That purpose has never, and will never, change,” Shaheen said in a video announcing her decision. “But today, after careful consideration, I'm announcing that I have made the difficult decision not to seek reelection to the Senate in 2026. It's just time.”

She said she is not retiring, and will continue to work "over the next two years and beyond" to try to make a difference for the people of New Hampshire and the country.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Watch the full announcement below

Even before Shaheen's move, Democrats were facing a challenging political map in next year's midterm elections — especially in the Senate, where Republicans now hold 53 seats compared with the Democrats’ 47, including two independents who caucus with Democrats.

The party that controls the Senate majority also controls President Donald Trump’s most important political and judicial nominations — and his legislative agenda.

At least for now, Maine represents the Democrats' best pickup opportunity in 2026. Republican Sen. Susan Collins, the sole GOP senator remaining in New England, is the only Republican serving in a state Trump lost who's up for reelection.

But with a four-seat advantage in Congress' upper chamber already, Republicans have legitimate pickup opportunities in Georgia, Michigan and now New Hampshire.

Shaheen has been a political force in New Hampshire for decades and climbed through the ranks of Senate leadership to serve as the top Democrat on the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

She likely would have been easily reelected had she sought another term.

New Hampshire Democrats expect congressman Chris Pappas to emerge as the most likely Shaheen successor. The four-term congressman would be the first openly gay man in the Senate if he decides to run and wins.

He did not address his political future in a statement he posted on social media.

“Senator Shaheen is a trailblazer who has worked every day to put New Hampshire first and make a difference for our families, community, and economy,” he wrote. “Thank you for always leading with integrity, determination, and effectiveness for our state and nation.”

On the Republican side, former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown, who served as ambassador to New Zealand in the first Trump administration, was considering a New Hampshire Senate bid even before Shaheen's announcement. Brown challenged Shaheen unsuccessfully in 2014.

New Hampshire has narrowly favored Democrats in recent presidential elections, but the state has a long history of electing leaders from both parties. Republican Gov. Kelly Ayotte was elected last fall, when Trump lost the state by less than 3 percentage points.

Shaheen became the first woman elected New Hampshire governor in 1996. She served for three terms and was later elected to the Senate in 2008.