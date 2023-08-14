Texas woman who helped hide US soldier Vanessa Guillén's body sentenced to 30 years in prison

The woman who helped dispose of the body of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison Monday afternoon.

The sentencing hearing for Cecily Aguilar unfolded in a Waco courthouse Monday afternoon after she pleaded guilty in November 2022 to one count of accessory to murder after the fact and three counts of making a false statement, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

According to federal and state authorities, three years ago Aguilar helped her then-boyfriend, 20-year-old Army Spc. Aaron Robinson, of Calumet City, Illinois, dismember and dispose of Guillén’s body in the woods after he'd bludgeoned her to death. Before police could arrest him, Robinson died by suicide on July 1, 2020, on the same day that Guillén’s remains were found near Fort Cavazos (then Fort Hood).

Guillén had been declared missing since April 2020. Her family has said that they believe she was sexually harassed by Robinson.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Sentencing hearing in Waco for Cecily Aguilar for helping dismember/dispose of body of Fort Cavazos soldier #VanessaGuillen.

Emotional reaction from family as disturbing details revealed.

Aguilar faces up to 30 yrs in prison for her involvement. @NBCDFWhttps://t.co/tLQJYCTfY0 — Candace Sweat (@CandaceNBC5) August 14, 2023

During the sentencing hearing Monday, federal prosecutors called three witnesses before the lunch recess, a Texas Ranger, a deputy U.S. Marshal, and an expert from the University of North Texas Center for Human Forensics and Anthropology, the team that examined and interpreted Guillén’s remains.

There was an emotional response in the courtroom from Guillén's family as federal prosecutors interviewed witnesses who described what was done to Guillén’s body following her murder.

Aguilar’s attorneys told the judge she had prepared a written statement and they were expected to share that in the afternoon.

During Monday's hearing, witnesses said Robinson got the idea to dismember Guillén's body from the crime drama TV series “Criminal Minds,” KCEN-TV reported. Witnesses said that Aguilar and Robinson visited Guillén's burial site twice, once to dismember her body and then a second time to mix her remains with cement. Aguilar testified it took about seven hours for Guillén’s bones to break down.

In addition to the jail time, Aguilar, who is a civilian, also faced a possible $1 million fine.

The sentencing phase is underway for the only person charged in connection with the murder of Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen. Cicely Aguilar faces up to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to four charges. NBC 5's Candace Sweat is in Waco with the details from the courtroom.

Guillén’s death and claims by her family that she was harassed and assaulted at the Texas base sparked a social media movement of former and active service members who came forward about their own experiences using the hashtag #IAmVaessaGuillen.

State and federal lawmakers passed legislation in 2021 honoring Guillén which removed some authority from commanders and gave survivors more options to report.