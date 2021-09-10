Flags Lowered, Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge to Be Illuminated in Remembrance of 9/11

Saturday marks 20 years since the 9/11 attacks and U.S. and state flags across Connecticut will be lowered to half-staff and the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven will be illuminated in remembrance of the nearly 3,000 people who were killed in the 2001 terrorist attacks.

From sunrise to sunset on Saturday, flags will be lowered, and the governor is asking that all other flags, municipal, corporate, or otherwise, also be lowered.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven – or Q Bridge – will be lit in red, white, and blue lights beginning at dusk tonight and Saturday night. The governor said beacons that can project light nearly six miles will be lit until the early morning hours.

“On this terrible day 20 years ago, tragedy struck close to home, changing the lives of so many families here in Connecticut and throughout the United States,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement.

Poet Joan Murray wrote "Survivors – Found" on an NYC-bound Amtrak train four days after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. She met some firemen who were on their way to look for survivors and was inspired to write about those who survived that day. Twenty years later, we look back on that day through her words.

“We will forever pay tribute to the innocent lives that were taken all too soon and honor the heroism of those who gave their lives while rescuing others, including many first responders. We also pay tribute to the brave men and women of the U.S. military who serve our nation and protect our freedoms, as well as the many military heroes whose lives were lost in the ongoing battle to keep us safe since 2001,” Lamont said.

“Let this anniversary serve as a reminder of the unity and compassion that bonded all of us as a nation in the weeks, months, and years following this tragedy, and recommit ourselves to improving our world for the better.”