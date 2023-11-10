Israel-Hamas War

Several children with cancer and serious blood disorders evacuated from Gaza

Their evacuation comes on the heels of weeks of difficult negotiations involving the U.S., Egypt, Israel and Hamas

An aerial view shows the compound of Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City
BASHAR TALEB/AFP via Getty Images

More than a dozen children with cancer or other serious blood disorders have been safely evacuated from Gaza after weeks of difficult negotiations involving the U.S., Egypt, Israel and Hamas — but more than 30 remain in the war-torn territory, three doctors involved in the effort tell NBC News.

The children, accompanied by parents or companions, were evacuated from the Al-Rantisi Specialized Hospital for Children to hospitals in Egypt and Jordan, the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the World Health Organization said Friday.

The development comes as hospitals across northern Gaza on Thursday and Friday came under munitions fire and as Israeli military vehicles drew near. Strikes hit the strip’s largest hospital, Al-Shifa, though it is unclear where the projectile originated.

More than 11,000 people, including 4,500 children, have died in Gaza since Israel began retaliating against Hamas, designated a terror group by the U.S. and E.U., after it launched its Oct. 7 attack that killed1,400 people and saw more than 225 peopletaken hostage.

Israel will implement daily four-hour pauses in its fighting, the U.S. said today, amid growing pressure to allow for more aid to get into Gaza.

