Nashville

At Least Three Children, Three Adults Dead in Shooting at Nashville School

The shooter was killed, according to police.

At least three children and three adults were killed in a shooting at a Nashville school Monday morning, according to police.

The female shooter was also killed after engaging with police on the second floor of the school building.

The shooter appeared to be in her teens, but has not yet been identified, according to Nashville police. She was armed with two assault-style rifles and a handgun.

The Nashville Fire Department said the incident happened at Covenant School located at 33 Burton Hills Boulevard and was first reported at 10:13 a.m.

The shooter was killed by police before 10:30 a.m., police said.

A spokesman for Vanderbilt University Medical Center confirmed that three pediatric patients were taken to their facility, all having suffered gunshot wounds.

All three were pronounced dead after arrival, according to hospital spokesman John Howser.

None of the victims have yet been publicly identified.

Covenant School is a private Christian school with pre-school through sixth-grade students.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

The incident happened at Covenant School on Monday morning.

