Severe Weather Delays Over 2,500 Post-Thanksgiving Flights in US

More than 2,500 flights into or out of U.S. airports were delayed as of late Sunday morning during the post-Thanksgiving travel rush as severe weather, including rain, heavy winds and snow, swept through major cities.

Nearly 55 million people were expected to travel 50 miles or more from their homes this Thanksgiving weekend — “a 1.5% increase over 2021 and 98% of pre-pandemic volumes,” according to AAA. In addition to the 2,564 flights delayed as of 2:30 p.m. ET, 63 U.S. flights had been canceled, according to FlightAware.com.

Wind advisories were in place Sunday for about 14 million people across the Ohio Valley and Southeast, including Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; and Asheville, North Carolina.

On Sunday morning, rain pounded the Southeast, mid-Atlantic and Great Lakes regions, threatening morning travel for cities such as Chicago, St. Louis, Detroit, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Nashville, Tennessee, and Charlotte, North Carolina.

