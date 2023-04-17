Sexual Assault Allegations Against Armie Hammer Presented to Los Angeles DA

Police have presented a sexual assault case involving actor Armie Hammer to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, a source familiar with the investigation told NBC News.

“I can confirm that the LAPD has presented a case regarding Armie Hammer to the LADA. The matter is currently under review,” District Attorney's Office spokesperson Tiffiny Blacknell said in a statement that did not specify or confirm why Hammer is under review.

A source familiar with the investigation told NBC News on Monday that the LAPD forwarded findings stemming from sex assault allegations made in 2021.

Armie Hammer is ready to open up in his first interview since facing multiple sexual misconduct allegations in recent years, telling Air Mail that he denies any criminal wrongdoing but acknowledged that he has been emotionally abusive toward past partners and is now "here to own" his mistakes.

It was not immediately clear why it took more than two years for the DA’s office to receive the case.

The LAPD’s West Bureau Sex Assault Unit detectives handled the investigation, according to the source.

An attorney for the 36-year-old actor declined to comment Monday but has previously said Hammer is the victim of "outrageous allegations.”

