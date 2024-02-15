Shake Shack stock surges 20% on fourth-quarter profit, strong 2024 outlook

Shake Shack
  • Shake Shack shares surged Thursday following strong earnings results.
  • The company reported total revenue of $286.24 million and a strong 2024 outlook.
  • For 2024, Shake Shack expects to grow total revenue by 11% to 15% and open 80 new restaurants.

Shares of Shake Shack surged 20% Thursday morning after the burger chain delivered strong fourth-quarter earnings results.

Here's how the company performed during the period, compared with estimates from LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv:

  • Earnings per share: 2 cents vs. 1 cent expected
  • Revenue: $286.2 million vs. $280.3 million expected
For the last three months of 2023, Shake Shack reported a net income of $6.8 million, up from a loss of 8.1 million the year prior. Earnings per share increased to a 15-cent profit from a 20-cent loss during the year-ago period.

Adjusting for one-time items, Shake Shack reported earnings per share of 2 cents.

The burger chain also saw a 20% increase in revenue year-over-year and opened 15 new restaurants during the quarter.

For 2024, Shake Shack expects to grow total revenue by 11% to 15% and open 80 new restaurants – which would bring the total, including company-owned and licensed, to nearly 600 Shacks, more than double the footprint five years ago, according to the report.

"We ended the year on a high note, with positive traffic in the fourth quarter through the success of our sales-driving strategies and continued margin expansion," CEO Randy Garutti said in a letter to shareholders. "Our leadership teams are energized and excited as we embark on our 2024 Strategic Priorities and target another year of strong growth and margin expansion."

