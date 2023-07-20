Shark leaps out of water, takes bite out of Massachusetts fisherman's catch

A shark snagged a snack right off a Massachusetts fisherman's line and he has the photos to prove it.

Donald Parker is a Harwich firefighter and the captain of Prime Rate Sportfishing out of East Dennis. He said he'd hooked a bass when a shark jumped out of the water and took a bite.

Parker was left with the head and the wild story that went with it.

Sharks are common off Cape Cod during the summer, when waters are warmer, and sightings often lead to beach closures. In the last week there have been at least five confirmed sightings, according to the Sharktivity app

Experts say sharks are hard to track but The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy estimates that at least 100 return to Cape waters during the summer. Researchers continue to study shark behaviors in hopes of better understanding them and reducing conflict between sharks and humans.