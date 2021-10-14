‘She Was Radiant': Funeral Held for Slain College Student Miya Marcano

Miya Marcano, the slain college student who made national headlines before her body was found following a massive search, was laid to rest Thursday in South Florida.

The funeral service for Marcano was held at the Cooper City Church of God, where it was an emotional day for friends and family.

Many in attendance wore blue, Marcano's favorite color, as they listened to emotional tributes to the teen.

"I hope somebody will see this and hope it won’t happen to anyone else in their life," grandfather Dean Scarbriel said.

After the service, the funeral procession left the Church of God and traveled to Bailey Memorial Gardens in North Lauderdale for the burial.

NBC 6's Cristian Benavides has more on the emotional farewell for the 19-year-old college student killed near Orlando.

Doves were released and her casket, engraved with "Princess Miya," was topped with a crown.

Hundreds of people attended a wake Wednesday night for the 19-year-old, with many describing her as "loving," "fun," and as having a bright future that was cut short.

"She traveled, she laughed, she was confident," one family member said. "She was so beautiful. She was radiant and vibrant."

The body of Marcano was found earlier this month in Orlando following a week-long search.

Authorities said Marcano vanished on the same day a maintenance man improperly used a master key fob to enter her apartment. Her family reported her missing after she missed a flight home to South Florida on Sept. 24.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina previously said Armando Caballero, a maintenance worker at the apartment complex where Marcano lived and worked, is considered the "prime suspect." Caballero, 27, apparently killed himself; his body was found three days after Marcano was last seen.

Newly released video shows the family of Miya Marcano confronting the man authorities said was the prime suspect in her killing shortly after she went missing in Orlando and before he killed himself. NBC 6's Jamie Guirola reports

Marcano had repeatedly "rebuffed" romantic advances by Caballero. Detectives spoke to Caballero after the Valencia College student was reported missing, but had no evidence to detain him at that time. They obtained a warrant for his arrest after learning he had entered her apartment before she disappeared. His body was then found inside a garage.

Marcano graduated from Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines last year, and was attending Valencia College.

The family has set up the Miya Marcano Memorial Foundation to help families of missing people.

"“I want to thank everyone that came out to support and to keep us in your prayers but there’s still a fight we have. I hope everyone supports us so we can make a change in the lives of many," grandmother Violeta Velville said.