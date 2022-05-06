Casey White

Sheriff: Car Linked to Alabama Escapee, Jail Worker Found

Casey White was awaiting trial in a capital murder case

Authorities in Tennessee say they have located an abandoned vehicle used by a man wanted in Alabama for murder and the jail official who disappeared with him.

Williamson County Sheriff said via Twitter Monday that a vehicle used by escaped Alabama inmate Casey White and former Correctional Officer Vicky White was found in Bethesda.

“There is NO sign the two are still in our area. The SUV was reported abandoned a week ago. It was identified last night,” the sheriff said.

A manhunt is continuing for a dangerous inmate and a corrections officer after they went missing Friday
A nationwide manhunt is ongoing for Casey White, who was awaiting trial in a capital murder case, and Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections for the jail in Lauderdale County, Alabama

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday that the two, who aren’t related, are “regarded as extremely dangerous,” and the U.S. Marshals Service has taken over leading the search.

