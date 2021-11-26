North Carolina

Shooting at Mall in Durham, North Carolina, Injures at Least One

Black Friday shoppers were escorted out of the mall as authorities responded to reports of shots fired

At least one person was shot at The Streets at Southpoint Mall in Durham, North Carolina, on Friday.

Authorities responded to reports of shots fired at the mall, and Durham City Council member Mark-Anthony Middleton confirmed to NBC affiliate WRAL that at least one person has been shot.

A spokesperson for Brookfield Properties, which owns The Streets at Southpoint, told NBC News that this is a "developing investigation."

"At this point, we're doing everything we can to support the Durham PD," the spokesperson said. "The mall is closed."

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

North Carolina
