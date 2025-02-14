Gun violence

2 women shot near Eagles Super Bowl parade celebration in Philadelphia

By Dan Stamm and Emily Rose Grassi

NBC Universal, Inc.

As the speeches began for the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LIX victory celebration, gunshots rang out nearby, leaving two women wounded.

The shooting took place just after 2:30 p.m. on Friday near the 2300 block of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia police said.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Léelo en español aquí

Tens of thousands of Eagles fans were gathered nearby to watch speeches from the Super Bowl champion Birds, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and others.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

A 27-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to her left leg and a 20-year-old woman was shot in her upper left thigh, police said. Both were taken to a nearby hospital and listed in stable condition.

Speeches from elected officials and the Eagles players and coaches continued a short time later.

The investigation into what happened is ongoing as officials reported that no crime scene was found and no weapon was recovered.

U.S. & World

Trump administration 4 mins ago

Anger, chaos and confusion take hold as federal workers face mass layoffs

Military 23 mins ago

The Pentagon moves to take back troops discharged over COVID-19 vaccine refusals

If you have any information on this incident, please call the Philadelphia Police Department.

This article tagged under:

Gun violencePhiladelphia Eagles
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us