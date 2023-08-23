At least 4 dead, including gunman, after shooting at California biker bar

At least four people were dead, including a gunman, and several others were wounded Wednesday night following a shooting at a self-described biker bar in south Orange County.

The gunfire erupted around 7 p.m. at the Cook’s Corner bar, located at 19152 Santiago Canyon Road in a remote foothill area of Trabuco Canyon. In addition to the deceased, six people were rushed to hospitals, five of whom were shot, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said.

The department added that an officer-involved shooting happened during the incident, though it did not say whether an officer fired a gun or was fired upon. No deputies were hurt, the OCSD added.

#OCSDPIO Update- Incident scene at Cooks Corner is static. We are in unified command with @OCFA. Confirmed 4 deceased at scene, inc. the shooter. 6 transported to hospitals, 5 reported w/gunshot wounds. Officer-involved shooting occurred during the incident. No deputies injured. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) August 24, 2023

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

A witness told NBC4 that the shooter and his wife were going through a divorce. The witness said she was sitting next to the wife when the gunman shot at his spouse multiple times.

A motorcyclist who identified himself only as Ron said he was on his way to see friends at the bar when he got overtaken by California Highway Patrol vehicles. About a block away from the bar, the CHP officers diverted him.

Ron said his friends were still at the bar but unhurt. “They’re safe. They’re upset, of course. I mean, when you’ve got multiple shots being fired around you. They were right next to the shooter. They said he was an older man with a gray beard," Ron said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.