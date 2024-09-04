Gun violence

Four killed in shooting at Georgia high school, suspect is in custody

At least nine others were injured in the violence at Apalachee High School in Barrow County, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

By David K. Li, Tom Winter, Jonathan Dienst and Melissa Chan | NBC News

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

At least four people were killed and nine others were wounded in a school shooting an hour outside of Atlanta on Wednesday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

One suspect was alive and taken into custody following the gunfire at Apalachee High School, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The suspect is a teenager, multiple senior law enforcement officials told NBC News, although it is unclear whether the suspect is affiliated with the school.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith confirmed there were “multiple injuries” at a news conference. He declined to provide more information, saying it would take “multiple days” to determine what happened.

“Every minute, it’s developing on what we’re finding,” he said. 

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Smith said authorities were working to reunite students with their parents after an "evil thing" occurred at the school.

The first call reporting an “active shooter” at Apalachee High School came around 9:30 a.m., Smith said. Deputies and emergency medical personnel rushed to the school at about 10:23 a.m., the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

U.S. & World

Trending News 2 hours ago

Why do people keep saying ‘demure?' What to know about the trend, trademark battle

Celebrity News 2 hours ago

Queen guitarist Brian May says he had a ‘minor stroke' but can still play

All campuses of Barrow County Schools, based in Winder, Georgia, went into a "soft lockdown" with most of the activity centered around Apalachee H.S. where police cars, fire trucks and ambulances had all converged.

Students could be seen being directed to the school's football stadium.

"I have directed all available state resources to respond to the incident at Apalachee High School and urge all Georgians to join my family in praying for the safety of those in our classrooms, both in Barrow County and across the state," Gov. Brian Kemp said in statement.

President Biden was briefed on the shooting, a senior White House official said.

Students wait to be picked up by their parents after a shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia.
Students wait to be picked up by their parents after a shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia. (Megan Varner/Getty Images)

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said he was “devastated” for the affected families and said the Justice Department was ready to provide support. 

Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta confirmed that it was treating one gunshot victim.

School has been in session at Apalachee H.S. since Aug. 1.

Apalachee High School is Barrow County’s second high school, according to its website. The school opened in 2000.

FBI agents from Atlanta were dispatched to the scene to assist local authorities, officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News here:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Gun violence
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us