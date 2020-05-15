Shutdown Extended in NYC, Suburbs; 5 Regions Enter 1st Reopening Phase Friday

What to Know More than 40,000 people in the tri-state area have died because of COVID-19, including NYC's probable fatalities. NJ's death toll is poised to eclipse 10,000 on Friday, while NYC eclipsed 20,000 Thursday

New York's Mohawk Valley, North Country, Southern Tier, Central New York and Finger Lakes regions can start to reopen when "PAUSE" expires at 11:59 p.m. Friday. NYC and Long Island have met 4 of 7 benchmarks

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the Jersey Shore will be open in time for Memorial Day weekend, with restrictions. He has eased restrictions on construction, retail stores and drive-ins in the state

Starting Friday, for the first time in two months, parts of New York are eligible to reopen for business — a beacon of hope amid the dark tragedy that continues to shroud the virus-ravaged tri-state area and much of the nation. Another positive sign: New Jersey's beaches will reopen for Memorial Day weekend.

These encouraging milestones come in the face of far more grim ones: New Jersey is poised to top 10,000 deaths on Friday, while New York City eclipsed 20,000, including its probable fatalities, a day earlier.

At the same time, the number of tri-state lives lost rose to more than 40,000 -- accounting for almost half of the deaths in the United States, and about one of every eight worldwide.

Still, the three governors say their states have flattened the curve to a degree that they feel comfortable taking initial, calculated steps in reopening.

Five of 10 New York regions now meet Gov. Andrew Cuomo's criteria to do so, and the governor signed an executive order lifting their "stay-at-home" directives as of 12:01 a.m. Friday. The Central New York, Mohawk Valley, North Country, Southern Tier and Finger Lakes regions have hit all seven benchmarks required to enter Phase I and can do so anytime, with caution, Cuomo said.

"You open a business tomorrow with 50 employees and one is sick, you can infect 30 in one afternoon," Cuomo said. "People are gonna run out the door and say hallelujah — (it) doesn't mean the problem has gone away."

The governor extended his "PAUSE" order through May 28 for New York City and Long Island, which have met just four of the metrics required to start reopening. The extension applies to the three other regions -- Capital, Mid-Hudson and Western New York -- that have yet to check all seven boxes as well. Cuomo says they can be "UN-PAUSED" the moment they do.

All enforcement mechanisms "shall continue to be in full force" until June 13 unless extended or amended by a future executive order.

Region by Region Status

Once infections are contained, Cuomo wants each region to ensure it has the mechanisms in place to prevent resurgence. That means keeping nearly a third of hospital and ICU beds available and implementing robust testing and contract tracing infrastructures. It means establishing regional control rooms that can monitor developments and literally act as circuit breakers, immediately pausing reopening if any given region slips on a benchmark at any given time.

That's a worst-case scenario, Cuomo says. But given infection spikes he has seen in other countries -- and U.S. states -- that opened too early, it's an out he has to leave available. Asked Thursday about reopening houses of worship, Cuomo said updated guidance on that would come when the state modifies its directive banning large gatherings. He didn't offer a timeline.

"Follow the data. Follow the science. Follow the metrics. That’s how New York reopens," Cuomo said.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is equally as conscious of the need to move meticulously and cautiously. His state now reports more deaths and cases per 100,000 residents than any in the country, yet Murphy says New Jersey is ready to take its next small steps, given its overall success in flattening the curve.

A day after easing restrictions on construction, retail stores and drive-ins, Murphy announced Thursday all the state's public and private beaches, including along the Jersey Shore, will reopen on May 22, just in time for Memorial Day weekend. Murphy said the move was coordinated with the state's neighbors in New York, Connecticut and Delaware. Restroom facilities in state and county parks will also reopen, provided they undergo frequent and proper cleaning.

"We want everybody to have fun, but we want everybody to be safe," Murphy said Thursday. "The Shore is central to our Jersey identity and we want to ensure that families can safely enjoy it this summer."

To that end, he announced a series of restrictions that will come when the state's beaches reopen later this month. Murphy said the state is also reviewing guidance on pools and charter fishing programs.

Mayor de Blasio has also pledged to share New York City's plans for summer. No one expects it to be a typical one.

New York state has confirmed 22,170 virus deaths since reporting its first virus death on March 4. Nearly 15,000 of those fatalities are in New York City. The city's health department reports another 5,057 probable virus deaths, bringing its toll above 20,000. Even that may not fully capture the scope of the tragedy.

To some degree, the mystery of this highly adaptable virus has clouded the beginning of the path forward. Experts urge states to proceed with caution.

Asymptomatic people can transmit it. Antibody immunity is not proven. The virus may not largely spare children, as was previously believed. Instead, it may manifest in a far more inconspicuous and potentially deadly way. More than 100 cases of a new pediatric inflammatory syndrome possibly linked to COVID-19 have been identified in New York, and another 17 in New Jersey. Most of the cases involve children younger than 9, and the vast majority are ending up in the ICU; at least three kids have died, two more deaths are under investigation.

The tri-state area has confirmed well over a half-million COVID-19 cases to date -- 343,051 in New York, 142,704 in New Jersey, 35,464 -- though actual infections are likely far more widespread. Nationally, the virus has killed nearly 87,000 people and sickened more than 1.4 million. Deaths worldwide topped 300,000 this week, according to Johns Hopkins.