music

Sia Opens Up About Adopting 2 Teenage Sons

Last year, she welcomed the two into her home as they aged out of foster care

By Samantha Kubota

91212548
Getty Images

Pop star Sia is notoriously private, but in a recent interview, she opened up about becoming an adoptive mom.

The “Chandelier” singer explained via video conference with SiriusXM's “The Morning Mash Up” that she had adopted two teens about to age out of the foster care system.

“I actually adopted two sons last year,” she said. “They’re both 19 years old now.”

More Entertainment News

Oprah Winfrey 5 hours ago

Oprah Winfrey Gives Grants to ‘Home’ Cities During Pandemic

Venice Beach 7 hours ago

Body of Former WWE Wrestler Shad Gaspard Found on Venice Beach

She said the two had struggled in quarantine.

“They are both finding it pretty difficult, one more so than the other,” she explained. “But they’re both doing things that are really good for them right now. They’re really doing a lot of educational stuff that’s good for them.”

Sia is currently promoting a new single, which drops Wednesday called “Together.” It’s part of the soundtrack to her upcoming film “Music,” which will be her directorial debut. In February, the musician tweeted the film was “due for release” in September, though it’s unclear if that is still the plan given the current coronavirus shutdowns that have forced Hollywood to reschedule many upcoming films.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. Here's more content from TODAY:

This article tagged under:

musicadoption
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection CT Resource Connection Local U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us